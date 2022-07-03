Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $42.30 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

