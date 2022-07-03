Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.53

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 373613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

