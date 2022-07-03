InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $54.05

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $52.44. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 3,163 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on IHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($63.80) to GBX 5,400 ($66.25) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,668.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

