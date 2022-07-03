InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $54.05

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $52.44. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 3,163 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have commented on IHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($63.80) to GBX 5,400 ($66.25) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,668.75.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46.
About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
