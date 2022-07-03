International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 316,913 shares.The stock last traded at $20.90 and had previously closed at $20.47.
IMXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $836.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $761,001.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
