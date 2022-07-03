International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 316,913 shares.The stock last traded at $20.90 and had previously closed at $20.47.

IMXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $761,001.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

