InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 879,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $171,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $157,283,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $71,167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $44,161,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,711,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVT opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

About InvenTrust Properties (Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.