Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 165,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,484,749 shares.The stock last traded at $26.80 and had previously closed at $26.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,225.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,398 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1,824.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,442,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 362.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,831 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after purchasing an additional 878,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2,997.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 805,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 779,330 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.