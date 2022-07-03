Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Up 35.3% in June

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Shares of PEZ opened at $61.13 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

