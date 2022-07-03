Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.00

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 911.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

