Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $167.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.08 and a 52-week high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

