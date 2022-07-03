Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.65 and a 200 day moving average of $290.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

