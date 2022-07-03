Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,718.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,875 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

