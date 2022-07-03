Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

