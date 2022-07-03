iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 215,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,128,830 shares.The stock last traded at $103.26 and had previously closed at $102.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after buying an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,967,000 after purchasing an additional 668,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

