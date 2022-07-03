iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 215,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,128,830 shares.The stock last traded at $103.26 and had previously closed at $102.30.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
