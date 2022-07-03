iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

