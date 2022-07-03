iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 68,326 shares.The stock last traded at $73.06 and had previously closed at $73.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.