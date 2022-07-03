iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 209,047 shares.The stock last traded at $40.87 and had previously closed at $40.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

