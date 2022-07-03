iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.16

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 12907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 385,462 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,919,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

