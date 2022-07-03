iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 87,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,604 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $54.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,575 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.