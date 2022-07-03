iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Gap Down to $50.42

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.42, but opened at $49.00. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shares last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 33,976 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

