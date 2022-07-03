iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $18.64

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $18.11. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 763,076 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $22,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

