iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,899,045 shares.The stock last traded at $60.45 and had previously closed at $60.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

