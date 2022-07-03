iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 383,987 shares.The stock last traded at $64.46 and had previously closed at $63.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,758,000 after buying an additional 62,425 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

