iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 47,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 682,029 shares.The stock last traded at $94.84 and had previously closed at $94.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

