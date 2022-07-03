iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,078 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,168,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,766,000 after acquiring an additional 287,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,802,000.

ITB stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

