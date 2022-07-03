J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $153.90

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.90 and last traded at $159.49, with a volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.32. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

