JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,262,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,150,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42,620.0 days.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $10.73 on Friday. JFE has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.
JFE Company Profile
JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.
