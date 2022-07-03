JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,262,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,150,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42,620.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get JFE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $10.73 on Friday. JFE has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

JFE ( OTCMKTS:JFEEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, analysts forecast that JFE will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.