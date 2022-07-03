JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

