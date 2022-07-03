JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 371 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

