Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Decreased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

