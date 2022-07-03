Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $286,371,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.76.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

