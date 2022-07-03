JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,442 ($17.69) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

SN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.86) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($22.57) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,648 ($20.22).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,150.50 ($14.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,242.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.68), for a total transaction of £339,040.62 ($415,949.72).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.