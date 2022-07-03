Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Up 35.9% in June

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kidpik stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Kidpik has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the first quarter worth $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kidpik during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

