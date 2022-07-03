KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 4,072 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

