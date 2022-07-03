Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down to $35.69

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $31.00. Kohl’s shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 150,852 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.21.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.