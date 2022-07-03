Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $20.87. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 12,284 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
