Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $20.87. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 12,284 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.