Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,752 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFT opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

