Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 940 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

