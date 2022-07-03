Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,146 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

QLD opened at $41.95 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

