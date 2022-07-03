Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

