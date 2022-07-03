Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

CNI opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

