Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

