Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.