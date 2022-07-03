Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.20 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

