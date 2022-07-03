Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

