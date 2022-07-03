Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,367 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 191,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

