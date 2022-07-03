Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

