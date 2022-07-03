Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,736 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.60 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

