Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,604 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 3,178.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 59,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.05.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

