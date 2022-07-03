Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Barings BDC worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.51 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

