Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 415,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,249,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,740.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Shares of WYNN opened at $58.18 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

